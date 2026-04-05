🤡 Israeli firefighter on the ground in Haifa, Israel - somethings burning

🤡 Israeli firefighter on the ground in Haifa nothing to see here:

"There is significant toxic material burning here, involving energy infrastructure. Our units are currently managing the scene. That's all for now."

Adding, more from Trump:

Trump the "Peace President" on Iran:

“If they don’t come through, if they want to keep it closed, they’re going to lose every power plant and every other plant they have in the whole country,” Trump said in an eight-minute interview with The Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

Pressed on when he thinks the war will end, he said, “I will let you know pretty soon.”

“But we are in a position that’s very strong, and that country will take 20 years to rebuild, if they’re lucky, if they have a country. And if they don’t do something by Tuesday evening, they won’t have any power plants and they won’t have any bridges standing.”

Asked about concerns over Iranian civilians, Trump said, “No, they want us to do it,” arguing that Iranian people are “living in hell.”

➡️On the rescue of US Pilots:

“We didn’t play up the first one, because then they would have found out about the second one. You know, normally this is not done. When airmen go down, you can’t get them in very tough countries.”

“They were out there looking for him, the soldiers were all over the place looking for him because they knew he was somewhere. A lot of great things happened.”