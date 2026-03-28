Bahrain: Iranian missile evading air defenses & impacting an industrial facility in Bahrain - last night

Iranian missile evading air defenses and impacting an industrial facility in Bahrain.

Adding:

ANSARULLAH HAS JOINED THE WAR, A MISSILE LAUNCHED FROM YEMEN HAS TARGETED THE NEGEV, SOUTHERN ISRAEL.

GLORY TO THE ETERNAL YEMENI PEOPLE!!!

Renewed launches from Yemen to the Negev.

Adding, yesterday the following was announced:

BREAKING!! Yemeni Armed Forces issue five-point declaration today from Sana'a:

1. The US and Israel must immediately respond to international diplomatic efforts to stop the aggression against Iran.

2. Immediate halt to all aggression against Muslim countries — Palestine, Lebanon, Iran, Iraq — and lifting of the blockade on Yemen.

3. Full implementation of the Gaza agreement and all commitments to the Palestinian people.

4. "Our fingers are on the trigger" for direct military intervention if any new coalition joins the attack on Iran, the Red Sea is used for hostile operations, or escalation against the Axis continues.

5. Warning against any measures aimed at tightening the blockade on Yemen.

"Long live Yemen — free, dignified, and independent."