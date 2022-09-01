Election Judge: "It's Like Refereeing Only First 80% of Game"

There are some gaping holes in the security of elections in Pennsylvania that make it impossible for the responsible officials to determine whether the election results they must certify are legitimate, warned former Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, Elections Judge Mike Miller in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. In particular, Miller warned that he had no way of knowing whether the voting machines were counting the votes accurately. Judges should be allowed to verify that the count is correct, he said. Perhaps more importantly, the mail-in ballots are also problematic, he said, because election judges never see them, and yet they are counted and certified as if they had been verified by the judges. Strange shenanigans were also evident in Miller's own race for state senate, he said.





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