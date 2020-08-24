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Quantum Internet=Internet of things, its part of NWO!
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126 views • August 24, 2020
Quantum Internet its part of Agenda for NWO. How my ex informatic teacher knows this info 2 years ago? He tells to the students-"we will stay at home and the childrens dont need to go to school anymore and will learn everything they need in home,in the internet". Now comes next Amazon and takes out the post offices of almost all countrys? Thats what he say. How he knows this kind of info 2 years ago if isnt Agenda of NWO? Sombody explain to me please,because until now i suport Trump but some things dont see right to me now.Lets see if is Digital Money or not.And definetely no chip.
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