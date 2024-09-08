Oh Sht California is about create a MASSIVE housing crisis Redacted w Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
California Democrats have voted to pretty much assure another housing crisis like the one we had in 2008. Why? Because it will basically give away money for home purchases and allow low-income buyers - including illegal immigrants - to pay nothing for home loans. The will would allow immigrants with no income, credit or cash to qualify for $150,000 loans that they do not pay back until they sell the house. These are taxpayer backed homes! Did they do the math on this? They did not.