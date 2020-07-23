Breaking News: Judge Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell's 'Sex Documents' and Two Epstein Estates Go Up For Sale

I am just finishing editing my latest controversial documentary titled: "The Trump/Epstein Connections: Two Silent Judges, The Bankers and Why the Warm Prison Wishes For Ghislaine?" I hope to have it out in the next 24 hours. In the meantime hopefully this judge does not go 'silent' handling the Maxwell Case.



A federal judge Thursday unsealed a trove of records related to the sex life of longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell — but quickly granted her legal team a stay on the release so they can appeal.



After Judge Loretta Preska delivered the ruling via video hearing in the case, she granted Maxwell’s lawyer Lauren Menninger one week to file an emergency motion with the Second Circuit Court of Appeals to challenge the decision.



Maxwell, who has been fighting the release, was not on the call.



“The court finds that any minor embarrassment or annoyance resulting from the disclosure of Miss Maxwell’s mostly non-testimony about behavior that has been widely reported in the press is far outweighed by the presumption of public access,” Preska stated during the hearing.



The secret documents relate to a seven-hour, 418-page deposition Maxwell gave as part of a now-settled defamation lawsuit filed against her in 2015 by Virginia Giuffre and to emails between Maxwell and Epstein. Meanwhile Jeffrey Epstein's Manhattan Mansion and Palm Spring's Estate went up on the market today for a combined 110 million dollars.