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Operation Warp Speed, Beast Time Spells, and more 1:13 Time-bindings
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
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68 views • November 22, 2020
* 60 Minutes / Operation Warp Speed and Beast Time Spells
* Tiberius/Star Trek "Bones" memes
* Insights into the NCR.com sequences
* and more Time-binding indicators of the 13th day of the 1st month on the Lord's calendar


Some notable observations:

"Public safety," "national security," and the phrase, "If you have nothing to hide, then you shouldn't be afraid" come straight out of the 1934 Hitler Youth Handbook.

"A lie told often enough becomes the truth."
Vladimir Lenin

"The press should be not only a collective propagandist and a collective agitator, but also a collective organizer of the masses."
Vladimir Lenin

"Think of the press as a great keyboard on which the government can play."
Joseph Goebbels

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free."
Johann Wolfgang von Goethe


Some links to content that appears in this video:

Operation Warp Speed: Planning the distribution of a future COVID-19 vaccine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=240DMmhgp4M

"Great Reset" Mastermind Suggests Risk Assessment "Brain Scans" Before Allowing Travel
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/great-reset-mastermind-suggests-risk-assessment-brain-scans-allowing-travel

WHAT IS "THE GREAT RESET"? Paul Joseph Watson with James Delingpole
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ugRnjpXEwTo/

Dr. McCoy - He's dead Jim
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MH7KYmGnj40

Series Links: NCR.com
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2012/01/open-scroll-blog-series-ncrcom-reveals.html

When Will the Lawless One be Revealed? - The Sign for the Bride - Part 2
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/when_revealed.htm

John 17:1 - 18:9
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John17_1-18_9.htm


How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:

Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/

The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ

The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community

The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/

The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll

Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Keywords
star trekvladimir leninoperation warp speedthe great resettiberius
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