Operation Warp Speed, Beast Time Spells, and more 1:13 Time-bindings

* 60 Minutes / Operation Warp Speed and Beast Time Spells* Tiberius/Star Trek "Bones" memes* Insights into the NCR.com sequences* and more Time-binding indicators of the 13th day of the 1st month on the Lord's calendarSome notable observations:"Public safety," "national security," and the phrase, "If you have nothing to hide, then you shouldn't be afraid" come straight out of the 1934 Hitler Youth Handbook."A lie told often enough becomes the truth."Vladimir Lenin"The press should be not only a collective propagandist and a collective agitator, but also a collective organizer of the masses."Vladimir Lenin"Think of the press as a great keyboard on which the government can play."Joseph Goebbels"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free."Johann Wolfgang von GoetheSome links to content that appears in this video:Operation Warp Speed: Planning the distribution of a future COVID-19 vaccine"Great Reset" Mastermind Suggests Risk Assessment "Brain Scans" Before Allowing TravelWHAT IS "THE GREAT RESET"? Paul Joseph Watson with James DelingpoleDr. McCoy - He's dead JimSeries Links: NCR.comWhen Will the Lawless One be Revealed? - The Sign for the Bride - Part 2John 17:1 - 18:9How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:Subscribe to the blog by email:The Open Scroll YouTube channel:The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:The Open Scroll on BitChute:The Open Scroll on Brighteon:Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"