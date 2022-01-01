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[ EXPLICIT] THEY KNOW THEYRE CAUGHT! (And they are admitting it openly!)
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304 views • January 01, 2022
In this video you will see MSM admit the hospitals are filled with VAXXED patients and not UNVAXXED like many others have reported to scare unvaxxed people into getting the jab.
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PLUS some bonus videos about 5G and more
Donations to Elle's Place
paypal.me/ElleRosetti
etransfer
[email protected]
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