NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 02/27/2023

When the government gets too big, it beomes the enemy of the people. And then it is the people's duty to take them down, and for the most part we are not, but it is getting to the point where that is coming. Today's episode tells that story.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.