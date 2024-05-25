General Flynn’s Madam, Freemasons & War, The Devil & Music, Required War Objection?

CTB 2024-05-24 GO-PRO On A Q-Tard

Topic list:

* Don’t send screenshots!

* A sex-trafficking hooker and January 6th provocateur stand behind “General Flynn”.

* Legacy media loves the “Manhattan Madam”: from Roger Stone to Julian Assange.

* Freemasonry controlled the slaughter of WWII “Allies”, especially the U.S.

* Apple, Steve Jobs and “REQUIRED UPDATES”

* The “ex” Catholic Priest who helped validate Jehovah’s Witness heresy.

* Is John Ankerberg legit or Luciferian?

* Playing Rock & Roll backwards!

* Robert Johnson and the Devil.

* Alberto Rivera on the Sunday Law

* DOCTOR Taylor Marshall guesses who “the Antichrist” “will be”.

* Should you rebel against killing for your government? What happened to those who did?

* Was Herbert “W” Armstrong a Freemason?

