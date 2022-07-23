Fake Churches

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Ironically, this verse is widely used to justify people working for money, BUT where does the word "money" appear anywhere in this verse? If your church isn't doing this then this verse from the Bible means nothing to them.
Click here to watch a longer video called "Jesus vs Money": https://bit.ly/3PRhKec
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