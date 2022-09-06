The Sorrow Of Being Alive (Spoken Word Poetry)

If you enjoyed this, I also have a YouTube channel.



We all share the capability of sorrow and suffering. It may be easily attributable to some outside event or circumstance much of the time (or at least our mind uses those events to make sense of our feelings) but yet sometimes it is deeper than that, or the feeling of sorrow or emptiness and pain just goes so much deeper than what can be explained by what we are directly experiencing in our life at the time. We can feel overwhelmed and confused by this, thinking something is wrong with us or looking for an immediate distraction from it. I don't know that this is always a proper reaction or a healthy way to view it. We could be tapping into something important and we may want to experience it, question it, accept it, and transform it. We could be feeling the sadness and suffering of this world for we really are connected. We could be feeling emotions coming up from our past that we never let ourselves experience at that time. We could be feeling the energies of others close to us whom we are in tune with on a deeper level than we know. We could be feeling the weight of our own ego who has been obscuring our deeper self and preventing us from becoming who we truly are or who we wanted to be. We are both the experiencer and the creator of experience. We are both the reader and the writer. We are the interpreter and translator of this human drama. Of course we shy away from pain, it isn't a pleasant feeling. Yet pain and sadness hold many lessons and gifts if we are willing to receive them. Accepting rather than resisting and asking rather than demanding is a way to find wisdom and patience and to become more resilient and centered in a world that sometimes seems so inhospitable.







If you would like to talk to someone and get another perspective, I am offering a few new clients very affordable hourly rates for coaching (physical, mental, spiritual) and/or just listening as a human being who wants to genuinely help another.

*If you are curious at all and would like more information, I will send you more details if you email me through my business contact email which you can find at the bottom of my About page.





If you would like to donate to this channel at any point, it is always appreciated.

paypal.me/breaunamichelle





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#sadness #fightforthesky #poet

rhyming poem, creative writing, spirituality, old soul wisdom, shadow work