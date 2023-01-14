Dr Ruth：additional iron supplementation for artemisinin therapy is not necessary unless there is severe iron deficiency anemia

https://gettr.com/post/p1lrfid769c



Ruth医生 @RuthDC，在新中国联邦《喜健康 寻医问药》节目回答，服用青蒿素期间的补铁问题，“青蒿素是通过识别亚铁来激活的，但是常规的补铁，会消除人体正常细胞与炎症细胞间的铁离子的特异性差异，从而降低青蒿素的作用，并且可能会促进病原体或肿瘤细胞的生长，并且加重机体炎症反应。这个新的氧化铁纳米颗粒技术，可以根据PH值定向释放二价铁离子，增强青蒿素及其衍生物的效应。除非有严重的缺铁性贫血，青蒿素治疗额外的补充铁治疗是不必的。因为盲目的，没有任何监控下的补铁，非常可能会增加急性或慢性铁中毒的风险…”

Artemisinin is activated by recognition of ferrous iron. The specific differences in iron ions between normal and inflammatory cells in the body are reduced by our routine iron supplementation, which reduces the effect of artemisinin, and may promote the growth of pathogens or tumor cells, and worsen the inflammatory reaction of the body. So the additional iron supplementation for artemisinin therapy is not necessary unless there is severe iron deficiency anemia.





