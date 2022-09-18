Truth Shall Set You Free High Risk From Lies by Gov, CDC, FDA, Fauci, Pharma & Media Enslave US

“In a Senate hearing, executives for social media giants were speechless when asked if they should censor President Biden for claiming people who get vaccinated for COVID-19 won't go to the hospital or die. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., was citing data from England showing 63.5% of the COVID deaths were among the fully vaccinated when he posed the question.” WorldNetDaily.com Johnson should have cited UK data that is more honest; 97% of deaths are fully vaxxed.

But since Biden gave the media $1 Billion to promote the shot, the media don’t report news that doesn’t fit that narrative, like 32 people dying in a nursing home after the shot, witnessed by a concerned healthcare worker.

Millions develop serious conditions after the shot. I know of two families that lost five family members and a neighbor who buried a brother after the shot.

Tthe CDC should help us, but they are in business with pharma, making billions from vaccines and they have never mentioned medical care in their Top Ten Causes of Death, in spite of medical literature supporting Adverse Drug Reactions as the #1 cause of death, explained here, http://LeadingCauseOfDeathPrescriptionDrugs.com To see what media is not telling us, go to fda.gov/media/143557/download, then scroll to pg 16.

I visited US Senate offices with the journals cited in the above website until one senator said, “You are wasting your time. They own us,” speaking of pharma donations to re-election.

Fauci was accused by Senator Rand Paul of lying to Congress when he denied Gain-of-Function studies for Covid virus.

The gov consists also of a Supreme Court that gave pharma a free pass so they don’t have to face lawsuits for damages.

The CDC pushes vaccines on tiny babies that have very low risk of the condition and the incidence of autism has sky-rocketed. It used to be 1 in 1000, then 500, 100, 50. Now about 1 in 25 male infants have autism after the shots, not so for Mennonite or Quakers that don’t vaccine and this pediatric group: https://youtu.be/2Ql9LkGf6ok Japan has less; they wait a year for baby shots. Why the greed for tiny babies at no risk for Hepatitis, etc, to get so many shots?

My wife and I adopted four kids and had two naturally. None had any shots and all grew up healthy.

The Truth About the Drug Companies; How They Deceive Us, by Marcia Angell, MD, former editor of the New England Journal of Medicine documents their role in deception. An overlooked fact is that drug companies never do long-range studies on their products. They know the results will be bad.

The FDA is also culpable. The reported dozen of serious medical conditions and death after the Covid shot in an obscure online pdf that media won’t call attention to, thanks to Biben’s Billion, hidden on pg 16 of their website, https://www.fda.gov/media/143557/download The FDA lies about many things they approve. A good example is their ok of caffeinated beverage as GRAS, Generally Recognized As Safe when they cause a many health problems for which people then want a prescription, so it’s greed with kick-backs. The list problems from caffeine include headache, anxiety, insomnia, breast lumps, heart irregularity, indigestion, gastritis, hyperacidity, ulcers, GERD, cancer of the pancreas and bladder, osteoporosis, cleft palate, “Bad Habit Glue” because it makes quitting smoking or drinking almost impossible.

With 85% of Americans consuming one or more caffeinated beverages daily, we are a nation of drug addicts and headed for bondage to a medical system that is falsely called “healthcare”, a clever ploy that began in the mid-70’s.

Will honest news editors begin to publish truth that can set US free? Failure guarantees the Fall of America.

