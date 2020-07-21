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EP: Black-Eyed Children
Homewrecker Podcast
Homewrecker Podcast
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394 views • July 21, 2020
This week, we talk a little about current events before getting into the spooky subject of the Black-Eyed Children. We talk about where and how this phenomenon began, we share stories of reported encounters, and try to make sense of it all! So, "Let us... it'll only take a few minutes", sit back and enjoy this week's episode of The Homewrecker Podcast!

Black-Eyed Children by David Weatherly: https://amzn.to/2OU8mJD

The Black Diary: M.I.B., Women in Black, Black-Eyed Children, and Dangerous Books by Nick Redfern: https://amzn.to/39fG8lN

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https://www.tarotbymonique.com

https://www.alexarionfitness.com


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podcastblack eyed childrenurban legendsblack eyed kids
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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