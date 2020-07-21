© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EP: Black-Eyed Children
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
394 views • July 21, 2020
This week, we talk a little about current events before getting into the spooky subject of the Black-Eyed Children. We talk about where and how this phenomenon began, we share stories of reported encounters, and try to make sense of it all! So, "Let us... it'll only take a few minutes", sit back and enjoy this week's episode of The Homewrecker Podcast!
Black-Eyed Children by David Weatherly: https://amzn.to/2OU8mJD
The Black Diary: M.I.B., Women in Black, Black-Eyed Children, and Dangerous Books by Nick Redfern: https://amzn.to/39fG8lN
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Visit our website, sign up and participate in our forum discussions (it’s free!) at https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
See us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/homewreckerpodcast
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Black-Eyed Children by David Weatherly: https://amzn.to/2OU8mJD
The Black Diary: M.I.B., Women in Black, Black-Eyed Children, and Dangerous Books by Nick Redfern: https://amzn.to/39fG8lN
Please check out:
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Visit our website, sign up and participate in our forum discussions (it’s free!) at https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
See us on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/homewreckerpodcast
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.