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Covid-19 = Gossip-19: Actual Science In 2020 The Annual Flu Weaponized Against God & Man...
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10 views • April 25, 2021
Watch and Be Amazed We Are A Social Animal... #1: Immunology 101 California University https://www.uctv.tv/shows/Immunology-101-The-Basics-and-Introduction-to-our-Patient-25130
#2 COVID-19: FINALLY THE TRUTH !!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tk4hHE-3Hsw&;t=875s
#3 Perspectives on the Pandemic | The (Undercover) Epicenter Nurse | Episode Ninehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIDsKdeFOmQ
Right on the Box of Masks it says “Does Not Protect Against Corona Virus”https://www.facebook.com/100003059754606/posts/2829221987189765/
Masks Pro & Con... Corona Virus...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIPEHizSD6w&;t=2s
I read the bible 3 hours a day and I have for the last 23 years and I know about prophesy scripture, and biblical health. At the beginning of this pandemic, I knew something was very wrong because none of the science was being followed. It's still not being followed now. And it won't be because the politics of this mild flu has been apocalyptic and can't be justified by the politicians. So I explain things from the bible only and I'm not wrong about the finer points of COVID because of biblical principles, mainly that, "Man Is A Social Animal". I began making videos about this pandemic early in the 3rd month of this year and if you go back and watch those original videos you will see that I said what the science would say before they did the science, because it is the Bible-Science I follow. This is because God wrote all science. This shows how all the reactions to this virus are against science and the laws of nature. I'm basically saying all the measures they are taking to help slow the curve and protect the people have had the result of interrupting God's herd immunity that we need to protect us, resulting in the devastating world we no see. If a man would have done nothing it would be over by now, and actually ended in the 5th month. The reaction is making people get weak immune systems and every pathogen in the body then makes us sick and they call it all COVID because the symptoms are similar.
Dangers of facemasks https://www.askdrbuttar.com/facemask/
Tipping Point With Liz Wheeler on OAN. Bombshell Report: 90% of Positive COVID-19 Tests Should Be Negative; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w2apYr1DRig
Prof Carl Heneghan: can we trust Covid-19 death numbers?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxLDJJb1_KI&;t=338s
Something 'very strange' is occurring amid Europe's second wave of infections https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EJmni3LVK3k
Anxiety From Reactions to Covid-19 Will Destroy At Least Seven Times More Years of Life Than Can Be Saved by Lockdowns By Andrew Glen, Ph.D. and James D. Agresti May 4, 2020, https://www.justfacts.com/news_covid-19_anxiety_lockdowns_life_destroyed_saved
In the above article, this is not science because they are missing the most important facts. 1) The spittal contains the anti-bodies of the infected persons and gives those receiving it a double immune system to get a leg up dealing with all the pathogens. 2nd) The masks of any type are too porous to stop any virus because they are too small. So with the illnesses, the mask causes hypoxia and poisoning from carbon dioxide. Causing fight-flight syndrome and creating the stress hormone cortisol. Cortisol debilitates the immune system giving the pathogen more opportunity to infect the person receiving it. The problem of those tested by the hairdressers and clients above, who are not getting the virus is unreliable because the testing is unreliable. That test is not scientific-based and would be rejected in any peer-reviewed journal, not influenced by this Mandemic. The proof of this is now a second wave is being called but it is a PRC test 2nd wave because testing positive is not a new case but rather good news of herd immunity. This happens every time a man gets out of the way and lets God handle viruses with His Tool Box "Man is a Social Animal" spreading all the viruses in such a way that the spittle protects us with its T-cell immunity anti-bodies. So everyone can get a perfect dose already being fought with the sending person anti-bodies.
Masks Are Evil: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLUCmDiFK448gtdjpcVj-5Fv90VzsDVLl4
The Year of Disguises October 16, 2020 by Roger W. Koops https://www.aier.org/article/the-year-of-disguises/
#2 COVID-19: FINALLY THE TRUTH !!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tk4hHE-3Hsw&;t=875s
#3 Perspectives on the Pandemic | The (Undercover) Epicenter Nurse | Episode Ninehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UIDsKdeFOmQ
Right on the Box of Masks it says “Does Not Protect Against Corona Virus”https://www.facebook.com/100003059754606/posts/2829221987189765/
Masks Pro & Con... Corona Virus...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIPEHizSD6w&;t=2s
I read the bible 3 hours a day and I have for the last 23 years and I know about prophesy scripture, and biblical health. At the beginning of this pandemic, I knew something was very wrong because none of the science was being followed. It's still not being followed now. And it won't be because the politics of this mild flu has been apocalyptic and can't be justified by the politicians. So I explain things from the bible only and I'm not wrong about the finer points of COVID because of biblical principles, mainly that, "Man Is A Social Animal". I began making videos about this pandemic early in the 3rd month of this year and if you go back and watch those original videos you will see that I said what the science would say before they did the science, because it is the Bible-Science I follow. This is because God wrote all science. This shows how all the reactions to this virus are against science and the laws of nature. I'm basically saying all the measures they are taking to help slow the curve and protect the people have had the result of interrupting God's herd immunity that we need to protect us, resulting in the devastating world we no see. If a man would have done nothing it would be over by now, and actually ended in the 5th month. The reaction is making people get weak immune systems and every pathogen in the body then makes us sick and they call it all COVID because the symptoms are similar.
Dangers of facemasks https://www.askdrbuttar.com/facemask/
Tipping Point With Liz Wheeler on OAN. Bombshell Report: 90% of Positive COVID-19 Tests Should Be Negative; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w2apYr1DRig
Prof Carl Heneghan: can we trust Covid-19 death numbers?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxLDJJb1_KI&;t=338s
Something 'very strange' is occurring amid Europe's second wave of infections https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EJmni3LVK3k
Anxiety From Reactions to Covid-19 Will Destroy At Least Seven Times More Years of Life Than Can Be Saved by Lockdowns By Andrew Glen, Ph.D. and James D. Agresti May 4, 2020, https://www.justfacts.com/news_covid-19_anxiety_lockdowns_life_destroyed_saved
In the above article, this is not science because they are missing the most important facts. 1) The spittal contains the anti-bodies of the infected persons and gives those receiving it a double immune system to get a leg up dealing with all the pathogens. 2nd) The masks of any type are too porous to stop any virus because they are too small. So with the illnesses, the mask causes hypoxia and poisoning from carbon dioxide. Causing fight-flight syndrome and creating the stress hormone cortisol. Cortisol debilitates the immune system giving the pathogen more opportunity to infect the person receiving it. The problem of those tested by the hairdressers and clients above, who are not getting the virus is unreliable because the testing is unreliable. That test is not scientific-based and would be rejected in any peer-reviewed journal, not influenced by this Mandemic. The proof of this is now a second wave is being called but it is a PRC test 2nd wave because testing positive is not a new case but rather good news of herd immunity. This happens every time a man gets out of the way and lets God handle viruses with His Tool Box "Man is a Social Animal" spreading all the viruses in such a way that the spittle protects us with its T-cell immunity anti-bodies. So everyone can get a perfect dose already being fought with the sending person anti-bodies.
Masks Are Evil: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLUCmDiFK448gtdjpcVj-5Fv90VzsDVLl4
The Year of Disguises October 16, 2020 by Roger W. Koops https://www.aier.org/article/the-year-of-disguises/
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