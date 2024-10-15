Mike Adams Sermon #078 - Isaiah Ch 1 - God calls out the FAKE Christians and Jews who practice church rituals but remain wicked and evil

To learn more, visit: https://abundance.church/





- Are You a Fake Christian? Introduction and Context (0:00)

- Critique of Mega Churches and Their Teachings (1:59)

- Spiritual Meritocracy and the True Message of Christ (4:28)

- Isaiah's Vision and God's Displeasure with Israel (7:40)

- The Path to Heaven and the Importance of Good Behavior (14:59)

- The Role of Physical Labor and Simplifying Life (40:54)

- The Importance of Growing Food and Practical Skills (44:35)

- The Final Judgment and the Destruction of Israel (50:44)

- The Call to Repentance and Becoming a Good Person (51:01)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/