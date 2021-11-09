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Dr McCullough with Latest Findings on 'Vaccines' Delta and Efficacy
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161 views • November 09, 2021
Doctor Peter McCullough joins Del Bigtree on The Highwire.
He shares the latest on vaccine safety and COVID treatment - November 4, 2021.
Credit Dr McCullough and Del Bigtree's The Highwire
www.thehighwire.com
He shares the latest on vaccine safety and COVID treatment - November 4, 2021.
Credit Dr McCullough and Del Bigtree's The Highwire
www.thehighwire.com
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