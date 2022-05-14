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A wild, almost surreally incorrect conflation of risk, grouping "grandchildren under 5 and a 93 year old"
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143 views • May 14, 2022
A wild, almost surreally incorrect conflation of risk, grouping "grandchildren under 5 and a 93 year old"
"if you have vulnerable people in your household, whether it's children or elderly, you have to continually assess your risk"
Scary that in 2020, Americas covid policy was coordinated by Dr. Birx, who cannot distinguish between high vs low risk persons, even though there is an enormous difference in mortality risk.
"if you have vulnerable people in your household, whether it's children or elderly, you have to continually assess your risk"
Scary that in 2020, Americas covid policy was coordinated by Dr. Birx, who cannot distinguish between high vs low risk persons, even though there is an enormous difference in mortality risk.
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