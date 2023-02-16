Create New Account
CHP Talks: Brian Atherton—What About Bill C-21 and Liberal Gun Grabs?
CHP Canada
February 16, 2023:

February 16, 2023: My guest this week is Brian Atherton, who has been on our program before. Brian is a current Director and former President of the Bulkley Valley Rod and Gun Club in northern British Columbia.

Brian reviews the disastrous path of Bill C-21, the awkward and poorly-researched Liberal attempt to restrict, prohibit and confiscate legally-owned firearms from conscientious and law-abiding citizens. We speak about the clumsy amendments the Liberals were forced to withdraw from the Bill as a result of public involvement and feedback to our MPs. The outcry has been quite dramatic and seems to have taken the PM by surprise. The Bill has not yet passed and there is still time to express your opinions.

Brian encourages citizens to get involved in community organizations like the BV Rod and Gun Club and to continue to discuss important issues like these with their MPs and MLAs.

Learn more about C-21 at: https://nfa.ca/the-nfas-guide-to-bill-c-21/

or at https://firearmrights.ca


