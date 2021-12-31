© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Brook Jackson Interview - Pfizer Whistleblower Exposes Cover Up Calling Vaccine Data Into Question
Follow
0
Share
Report
144 views • December 31, 2021
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://sovren.media/video/brook-jackson-interview-pfizer-whistleblower-exposes-cover-up-calling-vaccine-data-into-question-437.html
Joining me today is Brook Jackson, the Pfizer whistleblower who recently spoke with the British Medical Journal revealing documented safety concerns that directly undermine the trial data efficacy. Brook is here to set the record straight about what she saw during Pfizer's phase 3 trial, how the corporate media ignored the verifiable information, and publicly share for the first time the evidence that proves the allegations.
Source Links Can Be Found Here: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/brook-jackson-interview-pfizer-whistleblower-exposes-cover-up-calling-vaccine-data-into-question
Want to send a check to support TLAV, or just words of encouragement?
Use our new P.O. box:
Ryan Cristian
1113 Murfreesboro Rd. Ste 106-146
Franklin, Tn 37064
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TLAVagabond
https://www.subscribestar.com/the-last-american-vagabond
https://cash.app/$TLAVagabond
Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b
Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
PDF version of interview: https://media.mercola.com/ImageServer/Public/2021/December/PDF/pfizer-whistleblower-exposes-vaccine-data-cover-up-pdf.pdf
Joining me today is Brook Jackson, the Pfizer whistleblower who recently spoke with the British Medical Journal revealing documented safety concerns that directly undermine the trial data efficacy. Brook is here to set the record straight about what she saw during Pfizer's phase 3 trial, how the corporate media ignored the verifiable information, and publicly share for the first time the evidence that proves the allegations.
Source Links Can Be Found Here: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/brook-jackson-interview-pfizer-whistleblower-exposes-cover-up-calling-vaccine-data-into-question
Want to send a check to support TLAV, or just words of encouragement?
Use our new P.O. box:
Ryan Cristian
1113 Murfreesboro Rd. Ste 106-146
Franklin, Tn 37064
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TLAVagabond
https://www.subscribestar.com/the-last-american-vagabond
https://cash.app/$TLAVagabond
Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b
Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
PDF version of interview: https://media.mercola.com/ImageServer/Public/2021/December/PDF/pfizer-whistleblower-exposes-vaccine-data-cover-up-pdf.pdf
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.