KILL-HAPPY ALEC BALDWIN TRIES TO MURDER A TREE 🌳 AFTER GETTING AWAY WITH MURDER ON THE SET OF RUST

NEW: Alec Baldwin blames a massive garbage truck for why he crashed his wife's car into a "big fat tree" in the Hamptons.





Newsmax has obtained footage of the crash showing Baldwin running into the tree (end of video below).





"It was the biggest garbage truck I've ever seen. Anyway, I won't go into the details now and bore you, but to avoid hitting him, I hit a tree. I hit a big fat tree and crushed my car, my wife's car. I crushed my wife's car."





Source: https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1978142441091039356





Thumbnail: https://x.com/johnxvito/status/1978165152118640721