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113) Vernon Coleman: "Doctors and Nurses Betrayed Patients - and Themselves"
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158 views • December 13, 2020
Published with permission of the author, Vernon Coleman as it was banned by Youtube. This is mirrored of:
Doctors and Nurses Betrayed Patients –and Themselves (July 2020): https://www.bitchute.com/video/FErixiUPrple/
Transcript: https://1drv.ms/b/s!AnkXN31z5K1LggGLNbSxvyKrBL6Z?e=4nH8Lz
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, berates doctors and nurses for their failure to stand up for patients.
For more unbiased information about other important issues, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com | The transcripts of the videos that YouTube banned are also on the website (click on the 'Health' button and see top of page).
Vernon Coleman's books available:
Dr Vernon Coleman Proof That Face Masks Do More Harm Than Good: https://1drv.ms/b/s!AnkXN31z5K1LgX5a_3KbavhmQzOC?e=9t2rAH
Vernon Coleman Covid-19- The Greatest Hoax in History: https://1drv.ms/b/s!AnkXN31z5K1LggB2YGC0vo-ZhNiF?e=6nuGiM
Vernon Coleman Old Man in A Chair - on Covid lies: https://1drv.ms/b/s!AnkXN31z5K1LgX_asotcHap36AgD?e=MV1KUg
Doctors and Nurses Betrayed Patients –and Themselves (July 2020): https://www.bitchute.com/video/FErixiUPrple/
Transcript: https://1drv.ms/b/s!AnkXN31z5K1LggGLNbSxvyKrBL6Z?e=4nH8Lz
International best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, berates doctors and nurses for their failure to stand up for patients.
For more unbiased information about other important issues, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com | The transcripts of the videos that YouTube banned are also on the website (click on the 'Health' button and see top of page).
Vernon Coleman's books available:
Dr Vernon Coleman Proof That Face Masks Do More Harm Than Good: https://1drv.ms/b/s!AnkXN31z5K1LgX5a_3KbavhmQzOC?e=9t2rAH
Vernon Coleman Covid-19- The Greatest Hoax in History: https://1drv.ms/b/s!AnkXN31z5K1LggB2YGC0vo-ZhNiF?e=6nuGiM
Vernon Coleman Old Man in A Chair - on Covid lies: https://1drv.ms/b/s!AnkXN31z5K1LgX_asotcHap36AgD?e=MV1KUg
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