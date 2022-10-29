Is Kanye Awakened?! | Making Sense of the Madness

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In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan speaks with Marc Malone about how Kanye is using mainstream cancellation to his advantage, as well as his recent statements on social media.See this full episode of MSOM and more at:
https://bit.ly/3f7AmKx
For full episodes of MSOM, and more, visit: www.AMPNews.us