Sniper on the roof of the Indiana Memorial Union at #IU. Gun pointed down at peaceful Gaza protesters in Dunn Meadow.
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday
Sniper on the roof of the Indiana Memorial Union at #IU. Gun pointed down at peaceful Gaza protesters in Dunn Meadow. This is 4 hours after the arrest of 22 students and 2 professors in the meadow. Have never seen anything like this on this campus.



sniperpro-palestine protestindiana universitygoy speech sniper patrol

