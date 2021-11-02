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The Real Life PURGE of America
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4731 views • November 02, 2021
If you want a globalist Communist Government, you have to purge the good people out of their jobs. Then you are left with slaves who are too afraid to stand up for their freedom.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
Grant Stinchfield on the Fearful and the Brave
https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/Stinchfield
Stinchfield on NY city employes to be fired over Vaccine Mandates
https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/Stinchfield
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for and does not verify the accuracy of any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
Grant Stinchfield on the Fearful and the Brave
https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/Stinchfield
Stinchfield on NY city employes to be fired over Vaccine Mandates
https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/Stinchfield
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