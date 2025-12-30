Iran back to Trump ‘We don't need anyone’s permission to defend ourselves' - referring to what Trump said yesterday with Netanyahu - ENG text only

Iran to Trump: ‘We don't need anyone’s permission to defend ourselves’

💬 “The response of the Iranian people to any adventurism and malice will be broad, without leniency, and even unexpected,” Iranian parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.

Iran remains unwavering in its commitment to safeguard its sovereignty and protect its people, he emphasized.

Donald Trump said earlier that Iran may be behaving badly, and further threatened it with harsher consequences than the first time the US launched strikes on its nuclear sites.

Adding:

Iran warns enemies: we have unimaginable surprise for you if you attack

💬 “Under Iran’s defense doctrine, responses are set before threats materialize. Iran’s missile capability and defense are not containable or permission-based. Any aggression will face an immediate, harsh response beyond its planners’ imagination,” Ali Shamkhani, a top aide to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, wrote in an X post.

Shamkhani’s warning comes in the wake of President Trump’s threats to target Iran again if it continues work on its missile and nuclear programs.

If Iran tries to rebuild the latter, “the consequences will be more severe than last time,” Trump warned during a meeting with Netanyahu (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/62107)on Monday.

💬 “Last time” Israel and the US attacked, Iran launched barrages of missiles into Israel that overwhelmed the country’s air defenses, and obliterated a communications dome at the US’s largest Gulf base.

On Monday, a Times of Israel analysis warned that six months after that war, Israel still hasn’t rebuilt its supply of missile defense interceptors.





