BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Iran back to Trump ‘We don't need anyone’s permission to defend ourselves' - referring to what Trump said yesterday with Netanyahu - ENG text only
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1344 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
124 views • 1 day ago

Iran to Trump: ‘We don't need anyone’s permission to defend ourselves’ 

💬 “The response of the Iranian people to any adventurism and malice will be broad, without leniency, and even unexpected,” Iranian parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.

Iran remains unwavering in its commitment to safeguard its sovereignty and protect its people, he emphasized.

Donald Trump said earlier that Iran may be behaving badly, and further threatened it with harsher consequences than the first time the US launched strikes on its nuclear sites.

Adding:

Iran warns enemies: we have unimaginable surprise for you if you attack

💬 “Under Iran’s defense doctrine, responses are set before threats materialize. Iran’s missile capability and defense are not containable or permission-based. Any aggression will face an immediate, harsh response beyond its planners’ imagination,” Ali Shamkhani, a top aide to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, wrote in an X post.

Shamkhani’s warning comes in the wake of President Trump’s threats to target Iran again if it continues work on its missile and nuclear programs.

If Iran tries to rebuild the latter, “the consequences will be more severe than last time,” Trump warned during a meeting with Netanyahu  (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/62107)on Monday.

💬 “Last time” Israel and the US attacked, Iran launched barrages of missiles into Israel that overwhelmed the country’s air defenses, and obliterated a communications dome at the US’s largest Gulf base.

On Monday, a Times of Israel analysis warned that six months after that war, Israel still hasn’t rebuilt its supply of missile defense interceptors.


@geopolitics_prime


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
China&#8217;s rapid nuclear expansion raises global tensions as Pentagon warns of strategic threat

China’s rapid nuclear expansion raises global tensions as Pentagon warns of strategic threat

Belle Carter
Video investigation exposes network of &#8220;empty&#8221; daycares in Minnesota&#8217;s $9 billion Somali-linked fraud scandal

Video investigation exposes network of “empty” daycares in Minnesota’s $9 billion Somali-linked fraud scandal

Cassie B.
Trump brokers fragile Ukraine peace talks: Zelensky signals compromise as Russian strikes intensify

Trump brokers fragile Ukraine peace talks: Zelensky signals compromise as Russian strikes intensify

Belle Carter
U.S. bans Chinese-made drones over national security concerns, citing risks of espionage and attacks

U.S. bans Chinese-made drones over national security concerns, citing risks of espionage and attacks

Kevin Hughes
Gold breaks $4,500 barrier as silver and platinum soar to record highs amid safe-haven rush

Gold breaks $4,500 barrier as silver and platinum soar to record highs amid safe-haven rush

Kevin Hughes
The Illusion of Peace: Exposing the war hawks pushing America into conflict

The Illusion of Peace: Exposing the war hawks pushing America into conflict

Kevin Hughes
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy