Here Is a Video From The Prison Where Sam Bankman-Fried is Currently Being Held Until At Least February 8th For His Next Hearing.
The U.S. State Department In A 2021 Report Described Conditions At the Facility, Also Known As Fox Hill Prison, As "Harsh," Citing Overcrowding, Rodent Infestation And Prisoners Relying On Buckets As Toilets.
