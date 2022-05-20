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Time to Speak Freely in Public!
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Today we will discuss the WHO, Monkey Pox, Jeff Bezos, the financial markets, local government, World War #, Ukraine, Freedom of Speech, and astrology of course!
Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
www.seacoastastrological.com
Our email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Subscribe to Provocateur Astrology on Odysee, Brighteon, Butchute, Twitter, Youtube, Rumble
#worldwar3 #astrology #jeffbezos
Our website: Seacoast Astrological Advisory Services
www.seacoastastrological.com
Our email: [email protected] or [email protected]
Subscribe to Provocateur Astrology on Odysee, Brighteon, Butchute, Twitter, Youtube, Rumble
#worldwar3 #astrology #jeffbezos
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