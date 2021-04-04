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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0699 - Gregory Zyszkiewicz -Report on Smiley's sentencing
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11 views • April 04, 2021
The trio were in the middle of a crime spree, when they decided to steal another car. They spotted Gregory and made a U-turn towards his vehicle. When they arrived at Gregory’s vehicle, Scott got out with a sawed-off shotgun and demanded his car keys. Instead of complying, Gregory reached out to grab Scott’s shotgun. Scott fired the shotgun at Gregory, then jumped back in the vehicle, which fled the scene.
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