12. Monero CLI Wallet: Connect Wallet to Node (Remotely)

In this video, the Monero Daemon (monerod) and the Monero Wallet CLI (monero-wallet-cli) are running on two different machines. They are running on two different "remote" servers. Here, the goal is to connect the monero-wallet-cli to the monerod "remotely", and to do that, I need to start the monerod and the monero-wallet-cli with the right options and settings:



Monero Daemon (monerod):

./monerod \

--rpc-bind-ip=<IP-ADDRESS> \

--rpc-bind-port=<PORT> \

--rpc-login=<USERNAME>:<PASSWORD> \

--confirm-external-bind



Monero Wallet CLI (monero-wallet-cli):

./monero-wallet-cli \

--daemon-address=<IP-ADDRESS>:<PORT> \

--daemon-login=<USERNAME>:<PASSWORD> \

--trusted-daemon



with:

- <IP-ADDRESS>: The IP adress of the machine running the Monero daemon ("Monero node");

- <PORT>: The corresponding port, 18081 for the Mainnet ("Real Money") network;

- <USERNAME>: A username that you would like to use;

- <PASSWORD>: A corresponding password.



Setting up authentication via login on your Monero node makes the node private. Only those who know the credentials will be able to connect their wallet to your node. This is good to start until you get more familiar with the other options and settings. Ultimately, if you want to contribute to the network and community, you will make your node public.