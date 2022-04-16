© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Rapture a Harvesting of Souls or Body Organs. The next great reset. Kill everybody! NWO
Follow
0
Share
Report
71 views • April 16, 2022
Project Blue Beam in Full Effect
Holographic Jesus on the Way to Harvest your souls. We are sheep waiting to be slaughtered by whoever is running this show.
Why do they want us to stop eating meat?
To weaken us physically.
Why is Bill Gates in the French Fry 🍟 Business?
Surely it’s to poison us 💀
Lying Signs and Wonders
Don’t believe everything you see. Folks out here wearing flesh suits and face masks.
They’re not real people.
Holographic Jesus on the Way to Harvest your souls. We are sheep waiting to be slaughtered by whoever is running this show.
Why do they want us to stop eating meat?
To weaken us physically.
Why is Bill Gates in the French Fry 🍟 Business?
Surely it’s to poison us 💀
Lying Signs and Wonders
Don’t believe everything you see. Folks out here wearing flesh suits and face masks.
They’re not real people.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.