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More Dems' Ballot Harvesting Exposed as Historic Debate Kicks Off in Cleveland - FULL SHOW 9/29/20
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100 views • September 29, 2020
TUNE IN NOW for all-day coverage of the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The debate starts at 8pm Central, but of course Infowars is offering early coverage to analyze all angles to provide YOU with a big picture and all the little details. Please share this broadcast to everyone you know, even detractors! It’s time for Americans to be proud of their country once again and to not simply sleepwalk into globalist control.
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"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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