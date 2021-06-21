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Monsanto and now Bayer - One Company that Controls the World’s Food Supply, Pesticides and Pharma
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51 views • June 21, 2021
Monsanto and now Bayer, Huge Profits - One Company that Controls the World’s Food Supply, Pesticides and Pharma. Now we change partners, it's in bed with Bayer - from pesticides for food crops to pharmacy for the sick, but who is making you sick? Are you sick in bed with Bayer? Who is making the profit at both ends?
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