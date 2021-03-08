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Dakota Conflict & Uprising of 1862: The Timeline & Battle Sites [Part 2] - Neo-Wolf NEWS #15
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50 views • March 08, 2021
The 1862 Dakota Uprising began on August 14 and lasted 6 weeks with several battles along the way until hostages were released on September 26 at Camp Release.
In this episode, I go through the timeline of the events that occurred during that period in Minnesota in 1862 and talk about my experience visiting the sites in 2011 and 2012...
In this episode, I go through the timeline of the events that occurred during that period in Minnesota in 1862 and talk about my experience visiting the sites in 2011 and 2012...
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