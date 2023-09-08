TAOISM | The Full Return To Nature (Complete Seminar) - Part 4 of 5

This is Part 4 of 5 Complete Seminar Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpgpMJ3yOnbJLkYnvEeS7iS86UGuib1_E In this special in-depth complete presentation, we explore many of the concepts within Taoism (Daoism), to see how we may practically apply it in our own lives in order to commit a "full return to nature." Presented by Cory Edmund Endrulat, this seminar details ancient philosophy, martial arts, medicine (internal alchemy), diet, lifestyle, religion, history, politics and other philosophies. This was created for anyone who is completely new to Taoism as well as for anyone who has deeply studied it, as there is likely something new and challenging for everyone. Featuring Laozi (Lao Tzu) and Zhuangzi (Zhuang Zhou) among many other sources for many different perspectives. All My Links & Books: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth #taoism #daoism #dao #tao #taoist #daoist #interesting #intriguing #motivational #inspirational #empowerment #minidocumentary #documentary #documentaries #lifelessons #lifewisdom #stoicism #transcendentalism #wisdom #ancientwisdom #philosophy #seminar #presentation #laotzu #laozi #zhuangzi

