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Kim Goguen: HUGE Update Joining 'The Month of May's' Dots Up From The MSM Narratives Plus...
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441 views • June 08, 2022
A MUST NOT MISS EPISODE: Kim explains how the month of May has been the time we've all been waiting for PLUS updates on Queen Elizabeth II, Crypto, Japan, Bush, Gitmo, Covid Bonds, Clones and a new ingredient found in the jabs. Plus a real history shared, and United Networks new 'worlds local messengers' soon to be taking on the MSM where THEY live.
YouTube Link To 'You and Your Consciousness' Introduced By Kim: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k5_KdvCiqlA
[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/629ab0b255b4ed001a2035e2/03-06-2022-United-Network-Global-News-Desk
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you [mirrored video] views from a select choice of content creators which all deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
YouTube Link To 'You and Your Consciousness' Introduced By Kim: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k5_KdvCiqlA
[MIRRORED] from https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/629ab0b255b4ed001a2035e2/03-06-2022-United-Network-Global-News-Desk
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you [mirrored video] views from a select choice of content creators which all deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
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