Exposed Shadowy ‘Non-Profit’ Targeting Glenn Beck & Conservative Media Glenn TV Ep 331

Glenn Beck





Jan 31, 2024





Why are the Left and elites at the World Economic Forum so OBSESSED with “disinformation” right now? A recent article from British news outlet the Independent mentions a “nonprofit research group” called the Center for Countering Digital Hate that just released a report whining about how Google is profiting from climate misinformation videos on YouTube. The article specifically targets Glenn and BlazeTV as purveyors of climate change denial. Glenn exposes this U.K. non-profit purporting to be doing the Lord’s work but really working overtime to shut down unapproved opinions in America. How does a tiny, practically brand-new foreign group, with one full-time employee according to its 2021 tax return, get its study quoted from the White House podium? Glenn is joined by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who subpoenaed the Center for Countering Digital Hate for the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government’s "investigation into how the Biden administration coerced and colluded with Big Tech to censor Americans." Groups like the CCDH have a habit of labeling something disinformation (like the Hunter Biden laptop) and then putting out actual disinformation about that thing (it was a “Russian plant!”) to try to make you believe their narrative about it. Finally, while this year’s World Economic Forum was in session, REAL disinformation from a Ted Talk by Yuval Noah Harari in 2014 went viral. In it he attacks the very foundation of America and claims “human rights (like free speech) are just a fictional story.” Glenn says Mr. Harari is wrong – America is not just a nice story. But that’s what it is in danger of becoming. Freedom is a choice – it’s not a naturally occurring phenomenon. Let’s remember who we are and stay vigilant.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DO-UpdQwP98