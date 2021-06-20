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THE VACCINE CAUSED HER OWN IMMUNE SYSTEM TO ATTACK HER SPINAL CORD AND SHE IS IN A WHEELCHAIR NOW
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63 views • June 20, 2021
SOURCE: JIM CRENSHAW
And the steroids they gave her to treat her paralysis made her hallucinate. According to the lies and bullshit does this mean it is working? Just another side effect not listed on the propaganda papers? This was done to us intentionally. It is Genocide.
And the steroids they gave her to treat her paralysis made her hallucinate. According to the lies and bullshit does this mean it is working? Just another side effect not listed on the propaganda papers? This was done to us intentionally. It is Genocide.
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