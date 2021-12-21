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Biden & Globalists Building Global Taxation Regime
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60 views • December 21, 2021
The Deep State and its minions are currently erecting a global taxation regime that will eventually fund a one-world technocratic government, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. All of the pieces are being put in place right now, including a global minimum tax to prevent labor, business, and capital from escaping to more liberty-friendly jurisdictions, as well automatic exchange of information so that all of your most private and sensitive financial details can be shared with governments and international agencies around the world. Bureaucrats working at the organizations leading the charge such as the OECD and the IMF do not even pay taxes, ironically. The implications of this Deep State ploy are nightmarish, and yet almost nobody is even talking about.
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