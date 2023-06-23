Indiana Jones and the Infernal Machine (2000, N64)

Indiana Jones and the Infernal Machine (known as Indiana Jones e a Maquina Infernal in Brazil) is an action-adventure orginally developed by LucasArts for the PC. It was ported to the N64 by German company Factor 5. The N64 version was published by LucasArts( in North America) and Brazilian company Gradiente Entertainment (in Brazil).

The story is set in the year 1947. The Cold War has started, and the Iron Curtain divides Europe. Indy is still digging for archeological treasures. While searching in the Canyonlands, he meets Sophia Hapgood (from Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis) again . Sophia, who is now working for the CIA, tells Indy that the Soviets are searching the ruins of Babylon. They seem to be convinced that something is hidden in the ruins of the Tower of Babel which is far more powerful than atomic weapons. She asks Indy to work with her to find out what excatly the Soviets are looking for.

The game is similar to the old Tomb Raider games, with Indy solving puzzles, and climbing, jumping and brachiating his way through the landscape while fighting enemies with his whip and a variety of fire arms. Indy once again can use his whip to reach ledges and protruding objects to swing along or to climb up.