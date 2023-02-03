One of the MOST Powerful Frames - (Social Skills Course: Lesson 9) from Man who Socialized 12/hrs a day, 7/days a week for 20 years

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One of the MOST Powerful FramesSocial Skills Program Course
Try getting someone NOT interested in you once you get them into THIS frame. It's the one that rules them all. Very powerful, and once you "get it", you can't "unget it".
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To reach out: https://calendly.com/initial-team-call/discovery-call-with-w-owen-s-assistant?month=2022-07