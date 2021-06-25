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FAUCI'S FIRST FRAUD -AIDS! Fauci the fraudster, how he got away with MURDER!
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85 views • June 25, 2021
A complete documentary outlining the methods with which Fauci has maintained the deception of being a medical professional while treating AIDS with the drug AZT that turned out to be deadly poisonous! An early genocide event to provide profit in the process!
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