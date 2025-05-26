RT News - May 26 2025 6AM GMT

May 26, 2025

rt.com









A thousand people are returned to each side, as Russia completes its largest POW exchange of the conflict with Ukraine. The swap's final phase saw over 300 soldiers freed on Sunday. A message sounding across borders as thousands take part in liberation rallies on Africa Day, marking 62 years since the founding of the continent's first multi-state grouping. Two Khaleds gone - RT hears heartbreaking testimony of how an infant - named in honor of his brother killed back in 2023, lost his life in early May - along with the rest of his family - in an Israeli strike.





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/





Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.





https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515