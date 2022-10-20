Create New Account
BREAKING! OCT 20, CDC Approves Clot Shot for 2023 Childhood Immunization Schedule
Published a month ago

(Oct 20, 2022) Now the COVID shot manufacturers have TOTAL liability protection in the USA. The unanimous 15-0 vote yesterday was just to approve the poison death shot for the welfare Vaccines for Children (VFC) program. While today's unanimous 15-0 vote was to fully approve the shot for the 2023 US Childhood Immunization Schedule. Here are the names of the ACIP Committee Members which voted "yes" and need to be tried and convicted for committing Crimes Against Humanity:


Veronica V. McNally

Beth P. Bell

Jamie Loehr

Lynn Bahta

Oliver Brooks

Matthew F. Daley

Pablo J. Sanchez

Nirav D. Shah

Sarah S. Long

Camille Nelson Kotton

Sybil Cineas

Katherine A. Poehling

Grace M. Lee

Wilbur H. Chen

Helen Keipp Talbot


ACIP Committee Members:https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/members/index.html



Video source: https://rumble.com/v1ox865-cdc-unanimously-approves-15-0-adding-covid-19-vaccine-to-the-2023-us-childh.html

