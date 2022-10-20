BREAKING! OCT 20, CDC Approves Clot Shot for 2023 Childhood Immunization Schedule

(Oct 20, 2022) Now the COVID shot manufacturers have TOTAL liability protection in the USA. The unanimous 15-0 vote yesterday was just to approve the poison death shot for the welfare Vaccines for Children (VFC) program. While today's unanimous 15-0 vote was to fully approve the shot for the 2023 US Childhood Immunization Schedule. Here are the names of the ACIP Committee Members which voted "yes" and need to be tried and convicted for committing Crimes Against Humanity:
Veronica V. McNally
Beth P. Bell
Jamie Loehr
Lynn Bahta
Oliver Brooks
Matthew F. Daley
Pablo J. Sanchez
Nirav D. Shah
Sarah S. Long
Camille Nelson Kotton
Sybil Cineas
Katherine A. Poehling
Grace M. Lee
Wilbur H. Chen
Helen Keipp Talbot
ACIP Committee Members:https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/members/index.html
Video source: https://rumble.com/v1ox865-cdc-unanimously-approves-15-0-adding-covid-19-vaccine-to-the-2023-us-childh.html
