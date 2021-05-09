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THEY ARE DRAGGING THE ELDERLY FROM THEIR HOMES: MASS GENOCIDE AGENDA 21 [2021-05-08] - WIL PARANORMAL (VIDEO)
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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620 views • May 09, 2021
THEY ARE DRAGGING THE ELDERLY FROM THEIR HOMES: MASS GENOCIDE AGENDA 21 [2021-05-08] - WIL PARANORMAL (VIDEO)

The level of FEAR around the world is unprecedented. This vaccine was designed and developed to kill billions. These sick and evil few, the Elites (1%) of the world will win this battle if you don't fight back. REMOVE your Masks and say NO to the Vaccine because if you don't ....and soon, everything will be lost forever. The next time you go into a store, take off your mask instead of being a coward and living in Fear. This is exactly what they want.

SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb

Wil Paranormal @ Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/

Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.

"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Keywords
globalistsnew world orderdepopulation agendademonratsplandemicscamdemicnew abnormalmrna bioweapon
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