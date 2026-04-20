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🎵The Twitch
wolfburg
wolfburg
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Mood: Upbeat, Electric, Nostalgic, Energy: Explosive → High, Instrumentation: Slapback Echo Vocals, Honking Tenor Saxophone, Walking Upright Bass, Vintage 1950s Hollow-body Guitar, Vocal Identity: Soulful Baritone Lead with tight "Shoo-wop" backing harmonies, Tags: 145 BPM; Shuffle Rhythm; Mid-century Rock & Roll; Analog Warmth; Danceable Groove

[Intro]
(Upright bass walks in alone)
(Snappy finger clicks)
(Drum roll build-up)

[Verse 1]
Cow belly, pot of beans
Tie a rope around your jeans
Tell your mama not to wait
You ain’t gettin’ home till late
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah!

[Chorus]
We’re gonna Twitch! (Twitch! Twitch!)
There’s a town I know where the hipsters go
They call it Bedrock (Twitch! Twitch!)
And when you get an itch, to do the Twitch
In Bedrock! (Twitch! Twitch!)

[Verse 2]
Well, we’ll twitch around the clock tonight
And Rock is gonna roll with all his might
It’s a twitchin’ town, so I’ll see ya down
Yeah, the twitchin’s fine, have yourself a time
In Bedrock! (Twitch! Twitch!)

[Guitar Solo Interlude]
(Twangy, overdriven 1950s guitar solo)
(Rhythmic saxophone stabs)

[Bridge]
Sow belly, pot of beans
Tie a rope around your jeans
Tell your mom not to wait
You ain’t comin’ home too late!
(Stop-time break)
Do it! Do it! Do it!

[Big Finish]
Do the twitch like you got an itch! (Itch! Itch!)
Yeah, yeah, yeah! (Twitch! Twitch!)
In Bedrock! (Twitch! Twitch!)
Yeah, we’re twitchin’ now!

[Outro]
(Backing vocals fade: Shoo-wop, shoo-wop)
(Final saxophone honk)
[End]

Keywords
collapse amidst a smokydark sky filled with real industrial pollution in the foregrounda digital chain or grid overlay partially covers a landscape of seizedbarren farmland
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Privacy Policy