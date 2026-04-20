Mood: Upbeat, Electric, Nostalgic, Energy: Explosive → High, Instrumentation: Slapback Echo Vocals, Honking Tenor Saxophone, Walking Upright Bass, Vintage 1950s Hollow-body Guitar, Vocal Identity: Soulful Baritone Lead with tight "Shoo-wop" backing harmonies, Tags: 145 BPM; Shuffle Rhythm; Mid-century Rock & Roll; Analog Warmth; Danceable Groove

[Intro]

(Upright bass walks in alone)

(Snappy finger clicks)

(Drum roll build-up)



[Verse 1]

Cow belly, pot of beans

Tie a rope around your jeans

Tell your mama not to wait

You ain’t gettin’ home till late

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah!



[Chorus]

We’re gonna Twitch! (Twitch! Twitch!)

There’s a town I know where the hipsters go

They call it Bedrock (Twitch! Twitch!)

And when you get an itch, to do the Twitch

In Bedrock! (Twitch! Twitch!)



[Verse 2]

Well, we’ll twitch around the clock tonight

And Rock is gonna roll with all his might

It’s a twitchin’ town, so I’ll see ya down

Yeah, the twitchin’s fine, have yourself a time

In Bedrock! (Twitch! Twitch!)



[Guitar Solo Interlude]

(Twangy, overdriven 1950s guitar solo)

(Rhythmic saxophone stabs)



[Bridge]

Sow belly, pot of beans

Tie a rope around your jeans

Tell your mom not to wait

You ain’t comin’ home too late!

(Stop-time break)

Do it! Do it! Do it!



[Big Finish]

Do the twitch like you got an itch! (Itch! Itch!)

Yeah, yeah, yeah! (Twitch! Twitch!)

In Bedrock! (Twitch! Twitch!)

Yeah, we’re twitchin’ now!



[Outro]

(Backing vocals fade: Shoo-wop, shoo-wop)

(Final saxophone honk)

[End]

