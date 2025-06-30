NYC is going Commie.

Well, it looks like New York City is on the verge of going full commie. Yes, professing Communists will claim that Zoran Mamdani is not a communist. He denies it himself, and claims that he is a Democratic Socialist. But New York is not Saint Petersburg 1917, no matter what AOC or Chuck Schumer may say. This version of Communism must start out as Communist light. But just as Bud Light was always a lousy beer, no matter how many you drank, Zoran's Communism will always fail, needing another round of it until you get to full Communism. Maybe NYC will wake up and vote for Eric Adams, or God forbid, Andrew Cuomo. Even Mr. Covid Death would be better than Zoran.