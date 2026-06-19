Gut Healing, "Roundup"/Glyphosate-Detoxing, Thyroid-Supporting, & Probiotic-Rich Meal

Video going over a meal that's gut-supportive, UNfriendly to glyphosate (the active ingredient in "Roundup" herbicide, high in iodine/selenium/tyrosine, and that's filled with very beneficial bacteria.





To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma





To be able to also eat this well, earn more & (eventually) work less, and possibly live 100% off passive &/or residual income WHILE U SLEEP

by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

, watch

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975





More links mentioned COMING SOON!