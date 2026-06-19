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Gut Healing, "Roundup"/Glyphosate-Detoxing, Thyroid-Supporting, & Probiotic-Rich Meal
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
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Video going over a meal that's gut-supportive, UNfriendly to glyphosate (the active ingredient in "Roundup" herbicide, high in iodine/selenium/tyrosine, and that's filled with very beneficial bacteria.


To learn how to have REAL health insurance, learn what over 90% of doctors don't even know about, & get a sneak-peek into my upcoming book about increasing your MINDspan, "How to Die of Nothing," visit any of

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by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT, visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

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More links mentioned COMING SOON!

Keywords
dr stephanie seneffdr jack krusedetoxing roundupdetoxing glyphosatetoxic legacyhydrating foods
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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