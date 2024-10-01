BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is God Living In You? | What It Means To Be Born Again
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
16 views • 7 months ago

Join us as we explore the concept of being 'born again' through the word of God. We'll discuss how it's different from natural birth and why it's essential for receiving eternal life with Jesus. Using scriptures like Romans 8:14-17 and Ephesians 2:4, we'll explain how spiritual birth makes you a child of God, the significance of being led by the Holy Spirit, and what it means to be made alive from the dead through Christ. We'll finish with advice on accepting Jesus into your life for salvation. Share this inspirational message and walk together in faith.

00:00 Introduction and Welcome
00:08 Saved by the Blood: A Hymn Reflection
00:47 The Necessity of Being Born Again
01:14 Understanding the New Birth
01:50 Led by the Spirit of God
02:45 Spiritual Adoption and Assurance
04:14 The Miracle of the New Birth
05:44 Alive in Christ: A New Life
07:17 Partakers of the Divine Nature
09:47 Invitation to Salvation
10:34 Closing Prayer and Call to Action

Keywords
eternal lifeholy spiritbaptismsalvationchristianityprayerfaithborn againevangelismnew birthgrace of goddivine naturesharing the gospelchristian life transformationspiritual rebirthadoption by godscripture referencesin and redemptiontestimony and witnesscall to salvation
